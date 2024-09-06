XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.06.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

