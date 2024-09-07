14,058 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,758,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837,247 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,108 shares during the period. Finally, Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $18,728,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PBR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

