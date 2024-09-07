1,444 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $204.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

