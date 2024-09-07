1,837 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,484,509,521.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock worth $239,882,745 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $193.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

