18,768 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Under Armour by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Under Armour by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.