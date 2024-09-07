19,558 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after acquiring an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,826,000 after acquiring an additional 211,845 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,797,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,257,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,765 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.58 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.