20,057 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

