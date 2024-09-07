3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

