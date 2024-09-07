451 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

