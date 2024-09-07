4,641 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

