8,838 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of TFC opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

