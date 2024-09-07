9,621 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

