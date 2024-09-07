Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 718 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $244.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.00. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $261.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

