Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 409 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 126.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSBC opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

