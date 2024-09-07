Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 495 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $83.05 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

