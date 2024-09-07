Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ASML by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after buying an additional 203,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.79 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $925.80 and a 200-day moving average of $950.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

