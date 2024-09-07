Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,322.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $32.12 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

