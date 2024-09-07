Addison Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $123.09 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

