Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,007 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.