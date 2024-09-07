Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

