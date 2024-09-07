Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

