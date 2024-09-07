Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 141.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

