Addison Advisors LLC Buys 795 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

