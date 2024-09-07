Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Shares of AVSE opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

