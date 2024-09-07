Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $353.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.60.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

