Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $479.64 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

