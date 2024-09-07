Addison Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $471.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average of $417.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

