Addison Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,929 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 384,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,470,000 after buying an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.