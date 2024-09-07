Addison Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,359,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $21,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $208.65 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.36.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

