Addison Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

