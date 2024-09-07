Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,745,563 shares of company stock worth $164,581,732. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.