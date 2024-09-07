Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 6,915 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

