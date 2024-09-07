Addison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $216,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Relx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 42,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Relx by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

