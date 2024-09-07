Addison Advisors LLC Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

