Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $999,326.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,805 shares of company stock worth $7,510,750. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

