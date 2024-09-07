Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NULC opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

