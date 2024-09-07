Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

