Addison Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,161,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $181.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.