Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $227.85 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

