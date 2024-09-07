Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,573 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,861,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.28 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

