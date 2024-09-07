Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

