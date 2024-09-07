Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 429,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

