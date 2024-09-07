Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMRX. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

