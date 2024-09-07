Ann E. Berman Sells 1,087 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $83.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

