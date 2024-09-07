Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 13,270 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $36,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

