Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,525,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Shares of MAR opened at $227.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.86. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

