Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after buying an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 250.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.