Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 668.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.22. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

