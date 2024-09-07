Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

