Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 23.9% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in 3M by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in 3M by 21.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

